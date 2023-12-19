GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Finance Secy. fails to appear in Delhi Assembly, matter sent to Privileges Committee

December 19, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Secretary of the Finance Department on Monday failed to appear before the Assembly after being summoned by it, prompting Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee of the House.

The Assembly had passed a resolution asking Principal Secretary (Finance) Ashish Chandra Verma to appear before it to explain why funds were not being released by his department for various works in the city.

As Mr. Verma did not turn up, the Speaker directed him to be present in the House at 5 p.m. or else the matter of his absence would be referred to the Privileges Committee.

Mr. Verma, however, failed to appear yet again.

He sent Niharika Rai, Secretary (Finance) instead, notifying the Assembly that he is on leave.

“This is a huge insult to the House. I refer this matter to the Privileges Committee,” Mr. Goel said.

The officer, commenting on his absence, told The Hindu, “I am on leave today due to illness. The Secretary (Finance) is in-charge in my absence and she attended [the proceedings].”

