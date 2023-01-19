Finance Ministry contractual employee held for espionage, booked under OSA

January 19, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has busted an “espionage network involved in leaking sensitive information” with the arrest of a contractual employee with the Union Finance Ministry.

“Sumit, a data operator and a Finance Ministry contractual employee, was arrested for espionage activities and providing classified data to foreign countries in lieu of money,” the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch said.

A senior officer said that a mobile used by the accused for sharing secret Ministry information was seized from him during cursory search.

A case was registered on Tuesday under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) at the Crime Branch police station.