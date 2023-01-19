HamberMenu
Finance Ministry contractual employee held for espionage, booked under OSA

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police said the accused Sumit had provided classified data to foreign countries in lieu of money

January 19, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has busted an “espionage network involved in leaking sensitive information” with the arrest of a contractual employee with the Union Finance Ministry.

“Sumit, a data operator and a Finance Ministry contractual employee, was arrested for espionage activities and providing classified data to foreign countries in lieu of money,” the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch said.

A senior officer said that a mobile used by the accused for sharing secret Ministry information was seized from him during cursory search.

A case was registered on Tuesday under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) at the Crime Branch police station.

