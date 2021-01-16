‘Finalise EPR regime within 3 months’

NEW DELHI

16 January 2021 00:49 IST

Tribunal says plastic waste serious hazard, steps taken by Centre ‘too slow’

The NGT has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to finalise the “Extended Producer Responsibility” regime for plastic waste within three months while stating that the steps taken by the Centre were “too slow”.

An NGT Bench observed that unscientific management of plastic waste was a serious health hazard and that it adversely affected the environment as well.The NGT also stated that requisite effective steps for enforcement, including coercive measures, were required to be taken by State-level authorities.

Advertising

Advertising