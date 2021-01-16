Delhi

‘Finalise EPR regime within 3 months’

The NGT has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to finalise the “Extended Producer Responsibility” regime for plastic waste within three months while stating that the steps taken by the Centre were “too slow”.

An NGT Bench observed that unscientific management of plastic waste was a serious health hazard and that it adversely affected the environment as well.The NGT also stated that requisite effective steps for enforcement, including coercive measures, were required to be taken by State-level authorities.

