Finalise draft regulations within a month: NGT to pollution board

Following a plea seeking enforcement of environmental norms by hotels and banquet halls, the National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to finalise the draft regulations within one month.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ensure compliance of environmental norms by marriage halls, restaurants, motels, hotels and banquets.

Parking areas

The civic bodies were also directed to issue a certificate pertaining to the adequacy of parking in the areas before the grant of “consent to establish”.

“Stringent norms need to be worked out for controlling and regulating parking of vehicles used by the organisers and guests in functions as well as parking of vehicles on roads and public places adding to their pollution. This includes regulation of pick and drop facilities,” the Bench said.

The green panel also directed all States and Union Territories to similarly enforce implementation of the norms and furnish a compliance report to the CPCB within three months.

“The transport departments of all the States and UTs may assess the available parking capacities...in case the number of vehicles exceeds the capacity, there should be action plans for providing adequate additional parking space. If it is not possible, the number of vehicles to be registered must be curtailed appropriate economic disincentives or otherwise and alternative provided to the citizens in the form of the public transport system,” the Bench directed.

The NGT also specified that coercive measures will be taken against defaulters. The Bench added, “All public places and roads cannot be converted into parking places without any regulatory measures. Planning on this aspect is a condition precedent for compliance with environmental norms. Parking can be allowed only at designated places.”