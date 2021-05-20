Final semester DU exams to commence on June 7

The Delhi University on Thursday announced that examinations for final semester students will commence on June 7. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to begin from May 15 and were postponed due to the ongoing second COVID wave.

In a notification issued, DU said: “Accordingly, all the date sheets released for commencement of examinations from May 15 are hereby withdrawn. The new date sheets shall be released soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 examination will be issued in due course of time.”

Earlier this month, the university had deferred the examinations of terminal-year students in view of a surge in COVID cases.