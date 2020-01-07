Final list of electoral roll for Delhi out

The final publication of the electoral roll for Delhi was undertaken on Sunday, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said. There are over 1.46 crore electors in the final list, up by nearly 9.96 lakh electors that was in the previous roll published in January last.

Number ratio

Among these, with a gender ratio of 824, there are 80.55 lakh male voters and 66.35 lakh female voters. Both have increased by about 4.9 lakhs each. There are also 815 third-gender voters registered. Significantly, the number of voters in the 18-19 category has increased by nearly 114% compared to the previous electoral roll. The electors-to-population ratio of Delhi has also improved from 69.29 earlier to 72.94 now.

A detailed exercise of rationalisation of polling stations was carried out as a pre-revision activity to the Special Summary Revision-2020 in September-October, 2019, to decongest the existing polling stations and merge the polling stations having less number of voters, the CEO’s office said in a statement. As a result of this exercise, the number of polling stations decreased from 13,816 to 13,750 and the number of polling locations has decreased from 2,700 to 2,689 that would require less manpower during the election.

The CEO informed that even after the release of the final electoral roll, individuals would be able to add their names to the list but must be do it fast, before the filling of nominations.