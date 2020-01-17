Final list of candidates in a day or two: Chopra

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress met on Thursday at party president Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence but did not declare the names of any candidate for Delhi Assembly polls.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subhash Chopra said: “90% of the names have been finalised and an official announcement will be made in a day or two.” January 21 is the last date for filing nomination.

The Congress is keen to go all out to regain some of its support base that has moved to AAP. Ms. Gandhi is reportedly keen on fielding senior leaders like A.K. Walia, Krishna Tirath and Arvinder Singh Lovely. Younger leaders like Alka Lamba too would be fielded.

Of the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly, the Congress has agreed to leave four — Uttam Nagar, Burari, Karawal Nagar and Palam — for its Bihar ally Rashtriya Janata Dal. The RJD, however, has not agreed so far and is negotiating for one more seat.

“Although the Congress has agreed to give us four seats, the RJD is keen to contest on five seats, which is a respectable number, with special emphasis on Timarpur,” RJD’s Delhi in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K. Jha said.

Asked what will happen if the Congress refuses to lea-ve Timarpur for them, Mr. Jha said, “We will see tomorrow. The talks are still on.”

‘Cashback’ scheme

The Congress on Thursday announced that if it comes to power in Delhi, it would introduce a “cashback scheme” to encourage water conservation.

The DPCC chief said those households which save water from the present 20,000-litre free water per family, will benefit from this scheme, which will be introduced as part of the Congress’ Paani Bachao — Dilli Bachao campaign.

“Congress will keep the free water scheme but will also keep in mind the likelihood of a future ‘water war’. Congress will pay 30 paise for every litre of water saved, which will be directly transferred into the consumers’ account,” Mr. Chopra said.