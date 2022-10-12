Final delimitation report to be sent to Centre in 10 days

Delimitation committee chairperson Vijay Dev. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly half the suggestions and objections received in connection with the draft delimitation report have been examined and disposed of by the delimitation committee, officials familiar with the development said, adding that the final report will be sent to the Centre within the next 10 days.

The officials added that only minor geographical changes have been proposed in the final report.

“After the final report is out, the decision in connection to holding the civic polls will be left to the State Election Commission (SEC),” a senior official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC published the draft delimitation report on September 12 and provided a period of three weeks (till October 3) for public suggestions and objections.

While political parties have raised objections in connection with an “unequal” distribution of population in the proposed wards, the official said that the changes in the final report “will clear the confusion”.

“The process is on a fast-track mode and we are likely to dispose of the remaining public feedback soon,” the official also said.

The three-member delimitation committee, led by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, was constituted on July 8 and given four months to complete the delimitation exercise and submit its report.