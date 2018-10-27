Delhi

‘Film City to be developed in Haryana’

more-in

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced that a Film City will be developed in the State in public-private-partnership mode so that the people associated with the world of cinema can operate from a single place.

Mr. Khattar made this announcement after unveiling the maiden film policy of Haryana.

He also launched the website of Haryana Film Cell, on which the entire detail about the film policy is available. It will serve as single-window system for receiving applications and completing the procedure for seeking approvals, etc.

Mr. Khattar said Haryana was appropriate for film production as hundreds of beautiful locations were available in the State for shooting.

Post a Comment
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2018 5:20:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/film-city-to-be-developed-in-haryana/article25341033.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story