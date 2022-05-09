Fill posts of Chairman, Member in Settlement Commission in 6 weeks: HC to Centre

Plea says Centre has failed to appoint members, leading to pendency of applications

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Centre to complete the process of appointment of Chairman and a Member for the Principal Bench of Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax Settlement Commission within six weeks.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also ordered the process of appointment of Vice-Chairman and a Member for the additional Bench of the Commission at Mumbai to be completed within six weeks.

The Bench asked the Centre to examine the aspects of appointment of vice-chairman and other Members for the Benches of the Settlement Commission at Chennai and Kolkata.

The order came on a petition stating that the Centre had failed to appoint members as required by law in the Settlement Commissions, established under the Central Excise Act, leading to pendency of applications. The plea sought direction to the government to expeditiously fill the vacancies in the Commission.

The plea said the basic objective of setting up the Settlement Commission was to expedite payments of customs and excise duties involved in disputes by avoiding costly and time-consuming litigation process and to give an opportunity to taxpayers to come clean on payment of duty.

Earlier, the High Court had sought a response from the Ministries of Finance and Law and Justice while observing that the situation at the Commission was “rather alarming”. It had asked the Centre to take steps at the earliest to make appointments to the Benches of the Settlement Commission.