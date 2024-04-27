Files pending with CM, development on hold, says BJP chief

April 27, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said more than 3,060 files are pending with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Ministers, bringing development and administration works to a standstill. Addressing a press conference, he accused the AAP government of running on an “arbitrary and unconstitutional” system.

Responding to the allegations, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said, “As always, the BJP has resorted to baseless lies. All the documents that the BJP has presented are concocted. Shamelessly, the BJP has tried to misguide Delhiites by presenting files related to works that have already been completed.”

Mr. Sachdeva said, “It’s known to everyone that the Chief Minister has an authoritarian personality but he does not take responsibility for any department. The fact that 420 administrative files are pending with him shows how careless he is.”

“The AAP government is not only authoritarian and deceitful but also insensitive. While the Delhi government has kept files related to the implementation of the life-saving Ayushman Bharat scheme for the poor pending, it has also kept on hold files related to the reconstitution of the Senior Citizens Council and the Women’s Commission,” he added.

Mr. Sachdeva alleged that the government has kept files related to development funds for villages in Delhi in cold storage since 2018.

“Development of unauthorised colonies have been pending with Ministers for more than two years,” he added.

AAP refutes charges

Ms. Gupta countered the allegations, saying if there is any work which has been delayed, it is because of the Lieutenant-Governor and the bureaucracy. “It’s because the bureaucrats are not adhering to the Supreme Court mandated triple chain of accountability in the matter of services,” she said, adding that Delhi Ministers have been constantly demanding action from the L-G against the guilty officers, but the L-G hasn’t taken any action so far.

“So, if any work is pending, it’s solely because of the L-G,” she added.

