Files on transfers to be sent to NCCSA only after my nod: Atishi

August 17, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Services Minister Atishi on Wednesday directed that files on the transfer and posting of officers, as well as vigilance and non-vigilance matters, be presented to the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) only after her clearance.

Ms. Atishi, who also holds the Vigilance portfolio, told reporters outside the Assembly that she has issued the order “to facilitate coordination between the NCCSA and government departments”.

Stating that meetings of the authority are not being held regularly, she said, “The Delhi government has issued orders to conduct the meeting as soon as possible.”

The NCCSA was formed after the Central government on May 19 issued an ordinance, effectively negating the Supreme Court’s May 11 ruling, which gave control of Delhi’s bureaucracy to the elected government.

On August 7, Parliament passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which replaced the ordinance. On August 12, it received the President’s assent.

The authority, which is a “permanent” body, comprises the CM as chairperson, the Chief Secretary as Member and Principal Secretary (Home) Ashwani Kumar as Member Secretary. In case of a difference of opinion among the members, the final decision rests with the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor.

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena’s office did not issue a response following the Minister’s announcement.

What the order says

In her order to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other officials, Ms. Atishi said the Services Secretary should send proposals on transfers and postings under Section 45H(1) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, to the Member Secretary of the NCCSA after obtaining her nod.

After getting approval from the Vigilance Minister, the Vigilance Secretary should send proposals on vigilance and non-vigilance-related matters under Section 45H(2) of the Act to the NCCSA Member Secretary, the order added.

Ordinance provision

A source from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party told The Hindu that a particular provision in the ordinance, Section 3(A), was not in the final GNCTD (Amendment) Bill cleared by Parliament. “This gives more powers to the government and makes it possible for the Minister to issue this order,” the source added.

The Chief Minister’s Office had last month said the authority has been reduced to a “complete farce”, with bureaucrats “dictating” their own will and overturning the CM’s decisions.

