‘File sent to L-G, date for mayoral elections likely by Monday’

January 15, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

While the MCD has proposed January 30, the Delhi government has proposed four options, i.e. January 18, 20, 21 or 24, to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The file pertaining to the proposed dates for holding mayoral elections in the Capital was received by Raj Niwas on Friday, sources confirmed, adding that a decision is likely to be taken by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday.

Earlier this week, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had proposed January 30 as the date to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that the Delhi government has proposed four dates — January 18, 20, 21 or 24 — for this exercise.

Mr. Sisodia had added that the civic body has been working without a Mayor for eight months, and there should not be any more delays.

On January 6, the maiden meeting of the newly elected House of the MCD — in which the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections are held — was adjourned after a ruckus broke out over the aldermen nominated by the L-G were administered the oath first, instead of the elected councillors.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in majority, had alleged that the aldermen were being given voting rights in the meetings of the House, which is not permitted as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

They had also alleged that the aldermen had political links to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the L-G was colluding with it.

In addition to the 250 councillors, those who will vote in the elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor include the city seven Lok Sabha members, three Rajya Sabha members and 14 MLAs — 13 from AAP and one from the BJP — nominated by the’s Delhi Assembly Speaker.

The results of the MCD elections on December 7 last year saw AAP emerge with a clear majority after it won 134 wards, bringing the 15-year reign of the BJP, which won 104 wards, at the helm of the civic body to an end.

