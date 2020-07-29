‘File response to petition on giving meals at shelter homes’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure at the Centre for not filing its response to a petition, which has claimed that shelter homes in the city deny three quality meals a day to its occupants.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan gave one more opportunity to the Ministry of Housing to file its affidavit saying failure to do so would lead to imposition of costs of ₹10,000 on Secretary, Housing Ministry. The court had asked the Ministry to indicate on affidavit how much funds it has given to the Delhi government for providing three meals everyday to the homeless who are residing in the shelters here.

The Delhi government’s counsel told the court that three meals would be provided in the shelters only till July 31.

The court was hearing a petition by a woman residing at a shelter home in Sarai Kale Khan, contending that the Central government on March 28 issued a notification directing all the States and Union Territories to provide three meals a day in the shelter homes. However, in complete violation of the above mentioned notification, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) was providing only two meals of ₹20 each for lunch and dinner to the people at the shelter homes, the petition has alleged.

It has also alleged that the “quality of food is poor and below the minimum standard. The meals only consist of plain rice and dal which are of lowest quality available in the market”.