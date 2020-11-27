‘File inquiry report on disclosure statement in riots case’

HC responds to plea by Jamia student

The High Court on Thursday told Delhi Police to submit a report on vigilance inquiry conducted on the alleged leak of information to the media about the disclosure statement of a Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student, who was arrested in a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru also asked the police to indicate in the status report further steps which it proposes to take in this regard.

‘Inciting riots’

The High Court’s direction came while hearing a plea of Asif Iqbal Tanha (24), who was aggrieved by various news reports appearing in electronic media alleging that he had confessed to organising and inciting communal riots in north-east Delhi.

Mr. Tanha’s counsel contended that the action of Zee News Media Corporation Ltd. and OpIndia in placing such documents in the media violated the programme code and sought time to file a written statement in this regard.

The court has posted the case for further hearing on January 18.

Earlier, the court had directed Zee Media to submit an affidavit disclosing the source of its news report on the alleged disclosure statement of Mr. Tanha. The court had questioned how Zee Media got the documents, which even the accused did not have.

Mr. Tanha had alleged that he was coerced by police officers to sign certain papers and make statements while in their custody. He had contended that the alleged disclosure statements, which have become a subject matter of news reports, were not given voluntarily and are inadmissible as evidence in the court.

The Delhi police had stated that the information about the disclosure statement of Mr. Tanha was not leaked by its officers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) in an affidavit had stated that Delhi Police was also “aggrieved” by the news report in which the alleged confessional statement of Mr. Tanha was leaked. The DCP had said that a vigilance inquiry had been instituted into the matter.