‘File FIR on plaint against morphed video of CM’

New Delhi

26 September 2020 00:00 IST

Delhi court has directed police to file compliance report by December 2

A court has directed Delhi Police to register an FIR on a complaint on a morphed video of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allegedly singing an “obscene” song, saying its tone and manner lower his reputation and address the public in an abusive manner.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kishor Kumar directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Paschim Vihar police station to lodge an FIR on the basis of the complaint filed by an advocate, within one week.

It also directed the police to file a compliance report by December 2.

The complaint, filed by advocate Amit Sahni, claimed that after the result of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election on February 12, 2020, a video was uploaded on YouTube in which Mr. Kejriwal has been shown singing an “obscene” song.

The court said in its order passed on September 24, “In the video in question, the tone and manner of the song were not only lowering the reputation of a constitutionally elected Chief Minister, but were also addressing public/voters in abusive manner who have exercised their constitutional/electoral rights while voting for AAP for the purpose of electing Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi.”

“I find there is prima facie, cognisable case having been disclosed by the complainant on the basis of the CD in question in which Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi is shown singing...under Section 294 [obscene acts and songs] of the IPC, read with 67 [lascivious content] of Information Technology Act,” the judge said.