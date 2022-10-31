File affidavit on security at Subramanian Swamy’s residence, Delhi HC tells Centre

File photo of Subramanian Swamy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to submit a comprehensive affidavit addressing the security concerns of former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, a ‘Z category’ protectee, at his private residence here.

“He [Dr. Swamy] is not every private individual, he is an individual to whom you have granted Z category,” Justice Yashwant Varma remarked as he questioned the government over the absence of infrastructure facilities at the private residence for security personnel to stay.

Justice Varma asked the Centre to also mention in the affidavit the timeline for completion of the security arrangement at Dr. Swamy’s private residence.

Last month, the Centre had assured Dr. Swamy that adequate security arrangements would be made at his private residence upon the 82-year-old vacating the government accommodation allotted to him in 2016 for a period of five years.

Dr. Swamy was allotted the government bungalow in the capital during his tenure as Rajya Sabha member, which ended on April 24, 2022. He moved the High Court last week claiming that the Central government had not made any security arrangements at his private residence here despite the assurance.

Security review

During the hearing on Monday, the Central government’s counsel informed the court that a security review of Dr. Swamy’s private house had been undertaken. The Centre’s counsel said if there was no place to set up adequate infrastructure, six security personnel would be placed on rotation basis.

The counsel stated that all arrangements would be made according to applicable protocol.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for Dr. Swamy, contended that security-related facilities were yet to be provided at the former MP’s private residence.

On September 14, the High Court had ordered Dr. Swamy to hand over possession of his government bungalow here to the estate officer within six weeks noting that he had not submitted any material to show that all Z category protectees are to be allotted government accommodation.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Centre, had said that the Centre would continue to extend Z category protection to Dr. Swamy subject to due periodical review. Mr. Jain had said that Dr. Swamy could shift to his residential premises in the capital where the security agencies would ensure his safety and security.