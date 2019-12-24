File affidavit on encroached forest areas: HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday told the Capital’s Chief Forest Conservator to clarify whether encroached forest areas have been included in the Centre’s plan to regularise 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

A Bench comprising Justice G.S Sistani and Justice Anup J. Bhambhani, while hearing a public interest petition seeking to curb air pollution, asked the forest department to file an affidavit on the issue by January 23, next date of hearing.

The High Court’s query came after senior advocate Kailash Vasudev, who was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in the case, raised apprehension that encroached forest area could get included under the unauthorised colonies regularisation policy.

Ishwar Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, who was present in the court, said the encroached forest area will not be included in the regularisation policy.

The case has been pending before the High Court since February 2015 and during the period detailed orders have been passed from time-to-time for taking steps to curb air pollution in Delhi.

“We are of the view that in case the measures suggested from time-to-time had been seriously implemented, pollution levels in Delhi would not have been as alarming as they are today,” the High Court had said in November.

“There cannot be two views that with the present state of affairs in Delhi, existence of a robust tree cover must certainly be a priority,” the court had said.

Mr. Singh had also submitted that the authorities was in the process of removal of encroachments on the Southern Ridge, where some 370 hectares of land is under heavy encroachment.