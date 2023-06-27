HamberMenu
File action-taken report on sexual harassment complaint of paying guest resident

June 27, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police to file an action-taken report in connection with an alleged case of sexual harassment at a paying guest facility in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar, officials said on Monday.

According to DCW officials, a complaint was received on June 12 midnight, when a PG resident, who was standing in her balcony along with her friends, saw a man outside who indulged in sexual acts while staring at them.

“In this regard, the police were issued a notice on June 19 and was asked to file an action-taken report, however, it failed to file a reply,” the officials said.

In response, DCP (North-West) Jitendra Meena said, “As per the counselling report, the complainant doesn’t want any legal action.”

Summons have now been issued to the Delhi police and an FIR copy and details of arrested people have been sought.

“Thousands of women and girls live in PGs in Delhi and their safety is extremely crucial. I have also been informed that this man has indulged in obscene actions more than once outside the same PG,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, calling the case a “serious” one.

