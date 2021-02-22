FII bats for subsidy on e-vehicles to combat pollution

GURUGRAM

22 February 2021 00:26 IST

It wants installation of smog towers, regulation of unapproved industrial units ahead of Haryana budget

Ahead of the State budget next month, the Haryana chapter of Federation of Indian Industry (FII) has demanded focused attention for the promotion of electric vehicles and special allocation to control pollution and provide basic amenities to the industries in the unapproved areas.

In a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, who is also the Finance Minister, the FII demanded that a special provision be made in the upcoming budget for subsidy to electric vehicles on the pattern of Delhi government that offers a subsidy of ₹1.5 lakh and has also waived off the registration charges.

Valuable contributor

The industry body argued that this would not only help reduce pollution but also make Haryana a valuable contributor towards the promotion of electric vehicles.

Advertising

Advertising

“Special budget should be assigned to control pollution. Installation of smog towers in polluted areas should be taken up on priority basis as it will help industries to run smoothly. Also, the installation of gas lines in all industrial areas be expedited and provisions for subsidy on gas-operated gensets be made to further motivate industries to switch to this alternative fuel at the earliest,” said the letter jointly written by FII’s Haryana president Harbhajan Singh and general secretary Deepak Maini.

MSMEs growth

The letter pointed out that the Haryana government had in 2018 announced survey and regulation of unapproved industrial units but it has still remained on paper. The industry body demanded that the industries in these unapproved areas be provided basic amenities and separate budget be earmarked for it.

“It will result in growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in these areas and create more job opportunities which is one of the top priorities in the Union Budget,” read the letter.

Besides, the industry body demanded land on lease to the MSMEs, support for agriculture and rural industry and freight subsidy to the traders at par with the manufacturers to boost exports.