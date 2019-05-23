Fight in gym reason behind trainer’s murder

A day after a 27-year-old gym trainer was shot dead in Najafgarh, investigators on Wednesday revealed that a fight at the gym on Sunday was the motive behind the murder.
Mohit Mor, a resident of Bahadurgarh who worked as a trainer at a Najafgarh gym, was shot at over five times by three men when he had come to visit a friend at a photocopy shop around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that Mohit had a fight with a man at the gym on Sunday and had slapped him, sources said. “The man has been identified and he is one of the accused. He called Mohit on Tuesday and asked him where he was. Mohit told him he was at the shop after which the accused arrived and shot him dead,” said a senior officer. The police are conducting raids at suspected hideouts of the absconding accused.
