‘Fight for basic rights pushed me into politics’

A glance at the political journey of 70-year-old Mahabal Mishra might suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) West Delhi candidate had planned his career with much thought.

He joined the Congress in 1997 and won the civic elections from west Delhi’s Dabri the same year. In 1998, the party gave him a ticket to fight from west Delhi’s Nasirpur Assembly seat. He won it and retained the seat in the 2003 Assembly poll. In 2008, he became an MLA from Dwarka. A year later, he was given a ticket for the West Delhi parliamentary seat. Mr. Mishra emerged victorious again. However, he lost the seat in the 2014 general election.

Mr. Mishra, who is fondly referred to as “Dadaji” in his neighbourhood, says his entry into politics started with a fight for basic rights. Over cups of gud ki chai and nimbu paani at his home in west Delhi’s Dashrath Puri, the AAP nominee recalls the time when he was pushed into stealing electricity for survival.

“I was born into a family of farmers in Bihar’s Madhubani district. After completing my graduation, I joined the Army. I quit after 11 years and, in 1982, came to Nangloi with my savings to start a factory here. This was a period — the early 1980s — when a lot of people from U.P., Bihar, and M.P. were coming to the city for employment,” he says.

‘Struggle for survival’

He adds that it was a difficult period for migrant workers, especially those from Bihar. “Slogans like Bihari Bhagao, Dilli Bachao [Expel Biharis, Save Delhi] had started doing rounds,” he says.

“When I came here with my family, there was no electricity, roads, water, or even basic amenities to speak of. We had to lock our doors using bamboo and sometimes steal electricity. But this is what people were pushed to because those who wielded power then wanted to dismantle our houses,” he adds.

“That is when I realised that to bring about a change, I had to stand up for my rights and of those around me,” Mr. Mishra says.

His political activism started with providing books and clothes to children. He would also arrange financial help for the needy.

“It was over a period of time, when I kept fighting for their rights, that the migrant population began trusting me. I would fight for our civic rights and rally against demolition drives. Once, I even jumped on top of a bulldozer to prevent a demolition,” he says.

The bicycle he used during that period is still kept at his house as a reminder of his early activism, a lot of which entailed protesting at Jantar Mantar.

“I am not much of a ‘foodie’, as they term it nowadays. I have food without garlic and onion. But I will always remember ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ at Jantar Mantar. That is where I have spent most of my life,” he says with a smile. That period culminated in 2007 when he joined in Congress. Fifteen years later, he switched over to AAP.

Wish list

“Based on my long political career and the many elections I’ve fought, I’ve learned one thing — it is important to hear the concerns of people from underprivileged backgrounds. These people literally put together our city, but their voices often go unheard,” Mr. Mishra says.

His day begins at 8 a.m. when he goes through a Hindi newspaper, after which he leaves for roadshows, public rallies, and other campaign-related events.

Sharing his plans for the redevelopment of West Delhi, Mr. Mishra says he wants to create skill development centres in all 10 Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha seat, extend the metro line to AIIMS, Jhajjar, and push for a campus of Delhi University in his constituency.

