Fight election instead of planning attacks, Kejriwal tells BJP

Published - October 27, 2024 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interacting with residents in Badli on Saturday.

AAP chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interacting with residents in Badli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday dared the BJP to contest the Delhi Assembly election due next year in February instead of “orchestrating physical attacks” on him.

However, Delhi’s principal Opposition party again dismissed the allegation — that “BJP workers” had attacked Mr. Kejriwal during his padayatra in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Friday evening — that was levelled a day earlier by several AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi.

The Delhi police said they have not found “any evidence of manhandling or attempt to assault”, and no complaint had been received.

Addressing a gathering in Jahangirpuri in Badli on Saturday, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Yesterday, they [BJP] attacked me using their goons in Vikaspuri. If you have the strength, contest the election.”

The former CM also promised to waive all outstanding water and electricity bills on being voted to power again. “When I was in jail in a false case, I heard that people had received water bills running into several thousands of rupees. Don’t worry about paying them – I will waive them again,” he said.

War of words

Meanwhile, AAP stepped up its pressure on the BJP regarding the alleged incident and said that two members of the BJP’s youth wing were behind the “attack”. AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “The level of hatred, animosity, and violence in the BJP’s politics has hit a point where they seem determined to take Arvind Kejriwal’s life.”

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Shikha Rai said some of her party’s workers had joined a group of Vikaspuri residents to apprise the AAP chief about “poor civic infrastructure” in the area. She said neither the residents nor her party workers had resorted to violence.

Related Topics

Delhi / state politics / politics / politics (general) / election

