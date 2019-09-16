Fight against dengue: CM visits residential areas

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited residential areas to encourage Delhiites to join the campaign he started to clean stagnant water once a week as part of the fight against dengue. He visited residents in the Gole Market area of his constituency, Kohat Enclave and Burari.

Speaking at Gole Market, the CM said: “In 2015, 15,000 people contracted dengue and 60 people lost their lives. In 2018, Delhi had just 2,700 cases. We were warned by doctors that this year there is likely to be a sudden spike in cases because the dengue outbreak follows a cycle of 3-4 years. We don’t want Delhi to suffer from an epidemic. That is why we have started this mega drive against dengue.”

Speaking to residents of Kohat Enclave, he said that many people have a misconception that dengue mosquitoes breed in dirty water. “It is very important to be aware of the fact that the dengue mosquito only breeds in clean water. Clean water is generally found inside our houses and that is why this mosquito generally breeds inside our houses,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that if anyone in your family has dengue there is a high possibility that the mosquito was bred in your home or a neighbouring house.

“The nature of dengue is such that only individual families can protect themselves from harm. Therefore, there is no alternative to a mass movement against dengue. Together, we can save Delhi from dengue,” the CM said.

The entire Cabinet of the Delhi government toured different parts of the city to check whether their constituents were inspecting their homes for dengue breeding spots.