Fifth accused arrested in Mahendra Park murder case

New Delhi

31 October 2020 00:13 IST

29-year-old was killed for objecting to loud music

Three days after a 29-year-old man was killed for allegedly objecting to loud music being played by his neighbour, the police have arrested the fifth accused in the case, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Chand, was arrested on Thursday, they said.

Police had earlier arrested Abdul Sattar, his wife Shahjahan and their two sons, Shahnawaz and Aafaq.

Police had received information regarding a quarrel at Sarai Pipal Thala in Mahendra Park around 3.15 p.m on Tuesday. Sushil and his brothers — Sunil and Anil — got injured in the incident and were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where Sushil succumbed to injuries, police said.

The victim’s brother had said that loud music was being played at the house of Sattar. When they asked Sattar, a garlic trader in Azadpur Mandi, to turn down the music, a quarrel erupted between them and Sattar and his four sons allegedly stabbed him and his brothers