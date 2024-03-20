Fifteen arrested in Delhi for stealing tower equipment

March 20, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

After Airtel’s National Nodal Officer reported that a large number of tower accessories had gone missing from mobile towers in various parts of the country, the Delhi Police arrested 15 persons, including two kingpins, who were allegedly operating an interstate racket of stealing tower equipment and storing the stolen goods in a godown in Rohini.

The missing parts from the towers had been impacting customers’ ability to make and receive calls and use Internet services, said Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia, adding that the 15 arrested persons have a cumulative 63 cases of theft of Radio Remote Units launched against them in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Tamil Nadu.

Two of the police members, Sunny Rajput and Mahender, had in the past worked with Airtel for close to a decade. Eleven others were involved in the buying and selling of tower accessories in scrap shops across the Capital, while two of the accused were working as technicians in tower installation companies in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, police said.

