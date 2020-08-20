FIAPO, PETA to be part of study on circus animals

Animal Welfare Board to hold survey

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed Federation of Indian Animals Protection Organisations(FIAPO) and People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to be part of a nationwide survey being conducted by Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on the conditions of animals in circuses.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said the Board and two organisations can give medicines, food and nourishment to the animals, if they are found ill or malnourished, at the circus.

The court asked the Board to submit a report based on the survey and asked the circus officials to cooperate. The court was hearing two separate pleas by FIAPO and PETA. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Great Bombay Circus and Jumbo Circus stated that the animals are kept properly. The counsel said that the officials come and take away animals saying they require private care and treatment even when the circuses have own veterinarians.

FIAPO has challenged the Performing Animal Rules, 1973 and Performing Animal (Registration) Rules, 2001, to the extent that they allow registration of animals as ‘performing animals’ for circuses as against the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Constitution of India.

Their plea stated that on account of COVID-19 pandemic, there have been numerous reports of animals being stranded as part of these circuses all over the country and being abandoned by their owners.

“This will lead to numerous animals perishing on account of starvation and unsanitary conditions,” the plea said.

PETA India has claimed that due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown, circuses are finding it difficult to feed the animals who are at various stages of starvation.

The petition has sought a direction to the Centre to immediately notify the Performing Animals (Registration) Amendment Rules of 2018 which expressly prohibit training and exhibition of performing animals in circuses and “mobile entertainment facilities”.