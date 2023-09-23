‘Fewer women on JNU campus due to MCQ test, MPhil scrapping’

September 23, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA), in a report released on Friday, said there has been a consistent decline in the number of female students on the campus.

Titled ‘State of the University’, the report stated that the technology-heavy, MCQ-style admission test and the “arbitrary discontinuation” of the MPhil programme have decisively reversed the trend of an increasing number of women on the campus.

Since 2022, JNU has adopted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate and diploma courses. As per the report, in 2013-14, 47.2% of the total students on campus were women. This proportion steadily rose to 51.4% in 2017-18 but fell to 48.3% in 2019-20. It stands at 44.4% at present.

No response was issued by the JNU administration on the report.

“Earlier, the examinations required one to pen down their answers even in their regional language. This helped JNU in having a diverse classroom. Moreover, shutting down daycares, where students could leave their children, has also adversely affected women research students,” Aisha Kidwai, professor at JNU’s Centre for Linguistics, said.

She added, “Not many women can afford to start their PhDs immediately after completing their Masters, which is why there were more women candidates in the MPhil batches. The discontinuation of the course has severely affected the ratio of women on the campus.”

The report also highlighted the “destruction of democratic temper” in JNU in the past decade, with its chairpersons and deans being appointed by the Vice-Chancellor in violation of the institutional norm of rotation by order of seniority.

JNUTA president D.K. Lobiyal said the constant undermining of the role of various departments in faculty recruitment and little to no enthusiasm in filling the teaching vacancies for reserved candidates show the politics of partisanship being followed by the “higher administration”.