Few metres from officer’s house, teens smoke ganja, gamble in park

Inside Indra park, just a few metres from sub-inspector Raj Kumar’s house, a 14-year-old was seen smoking ganja with a couple of other teenagers while nearby a group of middle-aged men gambled.

When asked, the boys said: “This is a regular sight here at the park.”

“I have been smoking ganja for the past one year. I never buy the drug as my friends give it to me,” said the 14-year-old resident of Kasturba Nagar, while playing cards.

A Class IX drop-out and now a painter by profession, he lost his father a few months ago. “My sister and mother know about my addiction. They cannot say anything,” he said, while sitting in the park during his break from work.

The group of teenagers said the drug is available in a few houses nearby. “Charas and smack is difficult to get but ganja and liquor are sold in houses. You can get a pack of ganja for ₹50, ₹100 and ₹150 depending on the quantity,” said a 17-year-old.

The men, who were busy gambling, said that around 70 out of the 100 houses in the locality sell illicit liquor, colloquially called kacchi, for ₹25 a quarter.

“One can get it any time, but it is only given to the regulars or those whom the sellers don’t suspect. If you [the reporter] will go then they will not give it to you,” said Pran Nath (60), a resident, who was earlier in the business of selling spare parts. He now spends most of his time playing cards in the park.

The group also said there are houses in the area where one can go for a drink.

“They will give you a bottle of alcohol, salt and a dry snack. One can sit there, finish and then leave in a few minutes,” said Jagdish (65).

Women, minors involved

The men said the selling of liquor and drugs in the area is primarily done by women and minors. Mr. Nath said the men of such houses only procure the material but the women sell it. “This is why the policemen are scared to enter such localities. They tend to threaten officers with false cases. See what happened to the officer who tried to raise his voice,” he said.

‘Cops hand in glove’

They alleged corruption of beat officers and upper-rank officers for the illegal trade being run in the locality.

“You can see people smoking ganja and gambling openly in this park. Because of the recent incident, the police came here on Monday and took us to the police station alleging that we were gambling. But, they let us off in half-an-hour,” said Mr. Nath.