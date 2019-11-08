Festival on traditional Indian perfumery

Delhi Tourism is organising a festival on attar and sugandhi-making, at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri, between November 8 and 10 to bring traditional Indian perfumery to the fore.

In a statement about the festival, Delhi Tourism said that capturing the essence of flowers, spices and other natural sources and the art of making attar has been passed down through ages with rituals and practices. The festival hopes to showcase the age-old skill.

“The three-day festival will highlight the ancient and rich heritage of India in the field of natural perfumes and essential oils with sale-cum-exhibition from attar traders and makers from Kannauj. The festival will provide ample shopping opportunities for fragrance lovers who are interested in Indian perfumes, attar, exotic agarbattis, dhoopbattis, scented candles, essential oils and other scented products,” Delhi Tourism said.

The festival is being organised in association with Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre, Kannauj, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises. The festival will also host lectures on attar, sugandhi and aroma therapy, perfume-making trials and will showcase the art of making handmade leather bottles.