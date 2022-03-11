Female Qazi solemnises wedding of Dr. Zakir Ali’s great grandson

In a rare occurrence in the Capital, a female Qazi solemnized the wedding of the great-grandson of the former President of India Dr. Zakir Hussain on Friday.

Senior journalist Qurban Ali said that his daughter Ursila Ali got married to Gibran Rehan Rahman at Dr. Hussain’s residence in Jamia Nagar. The ceremony was performed by Dr. Syeda Saiyadain Hameed, a former member of the Planning Commission, as the Qazi.

“The terms set forth in the Nikaahnama were prepared under the auspices of Muslim Women’s Forum - an organization of which the groom’s great-grandmother Begum Saeeda Khurshid was a founding president,” Dr. Hameed said.

Mr. Ali said that the idea of the marriage being solemnized by a female Qazi was originally the bride’s and the groom welcomed it. “There was no concept of a female Qazi in the Indian Islamic society so we want to make a new beginning and when we talk about equality then why not a female Qazi,” he said.

Dr. Hameed said that the added significance of this Nikahnama is the Iqrarnama (agreement) “which enlists the conditions mutually agreed upon by the bride and groom, pertaining to the equal rights and responsibilities along with respect and regard for all aspects of married life”.