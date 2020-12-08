‘Feluda test to start in Delhi in 10 days’

New Delhi

08 December 2020 00:26 IST

Government asks 47 hospitals to nominate doctors to be trained for COVID-19 vaccination process

The Delhi government has decided to conduct a part of the total COVID-19 tests in the city using Feluda paper strip test. It is expected to start within a week to 10 days, according to officials. The test gives faster results than RT-PCR test.

The government has also gone ahead with the training of personnel for COVID-19 vaccination drive to be conducted, once it is available.

“The government has asked 47 Delhi government hospitals to nominate two doctors each to be trained for the vaccination. These doctors will then conduct training programmes for others and help to make the whole training process faster,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

The official said that the doctors and selected State-level officers will be “master trainers” who will then train the medical officers. “Then, the cold chain handlers will be trained. The ANMs and nurses, who will be the actual vaccinators, will also be trained,” the official said.

Training will also be imparted to ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers to spread the message about the vaccine in the community, according to officials.

Also, of the total healthcare workers in the city, more than 1.5 lakh have registered with the Delhi government to get inoculated once the vaccine is available and about 50,000-60,000 healthcare workers are expected to register with the Central government.

“These healthcare workers will be the first people getting the vaccine. Over 50,000 people being registered with the Central government are workers connected to Central government hospitals in the city. But they will be also be inoculated by the State government after they are registered,” a second official said.

The Feluda paper strip test is also done in a lab and a nasopharyngeal swab will be used to conduct the test, just like the RT PCR test.

“Some microbiologists of the government were of the opinion that the test did not add any value as we already have RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test. But in the end, the government decided to go ahead with it. This will increase the testing capacity, but it will not replace the RT-PCR test, which is the gold standard of testing,” the official said. The official said that the test gives results within one hour, which is much faster than the RT-PCR test.

On October 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had issued an advisory for the use of Feluda paper strip test.

“The government is yet to procure the Feluda paper strip test kits from TATA group or the ICMR, but we expect to do it within a week and also conduct training for the people using the kits,” the official added.