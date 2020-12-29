‘Feels like previous rides as train is running quite smoothly’

Fully automated driverless trains to be extended to the Pink Line by June 2021

Driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro’s 37 km-long Magenta Line began on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first train, via videoconferencing, from the Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh metro station.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), currently, five such driverless trains will be operational and by June 2021, the fully automated driverless trains will be extended to the Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) as well.

Officials said that during the initial few months, a DMRC operator will be stationed inside the driver’s cabin to overcome teething issues, if any.

Faster system

“In Driverless Train Operations [DTO], initially, the train operator will be present in the train to instil a sense of confidence and assistance. Earlier, drivers had to spend almost an hour prior to operations to manually check all the features in the trains. However, the new system will help reduce this time manifold. The “wake-up” time and “going to sleep” time of trains have been fed into the system already,” a DMRC official said.

The public transporter added that the new system also facilitates regulating the number of trains in service based on demand dynamically without dependence on the availability of crew.

However, the driverless trains can only be introduced in Phase 3 and the upcoming Phase-IV networks because of the communication-based train control (signalling) system, officials said.

Despite announcements inside the metro coaches, most commuters taking the first automated train were caught unawares of the fact with some expressing concerns when informed.

Rajesh Meena, a central government employee travelling from Janakpuri West to Palam metro station said, “It looks like a good experience so far and the control system looks great. I am not a regular commuter but use the metro whenever I am in the city.”

‘Not much difference’

Travelling from Dashratpuri to Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh metro station, S.Z. Nair another commuter said, “There’s not much difference that I can feel. It still feels like previous rides as it is running quite smoothly and stopping at stations and starting the journey seamlessly.”

Kamlesh Kaur, another commuter added, “When I boarded the train I had no idea that it was driverless. However, now that I have been informed, I am feeling slightly nervous as I have never been on such a train before. So far, I could not make any difference and hopefully it will be a good experience.”

Commuters will also be able to use the National Common Mobility Card on the 23 km-long Airport Express Line. The DMRC plans to upgrade the entire network by 2022 to facilitate travel by the NCMC.