Feeder buses get new timetable

The Transport Department has prepared a new time table for feeder buses to improve the service and ensure that such vehicles were available at intervals of an estimated 10 minutes, a senior government official said here on Saturday.

There are 800 feeder buses in the city that carry around seven lakh passengers, especially from congested areas which are devoid of any effective connectivity to either bus stops or metro stations.

According to the new time table, the existing number of 73 routes has been brought down to 50 with buses which were so far operating on the 23 scrapped routes now to be shifted to other routes to improve frequency.