Fee hike: JNU students sit outside V-C’s office

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Friday continued their protest against the hike in hostel fee as several of them carried on with a sit-in at the Administration Block.

The protesters said a group of students will be permanently stationed outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office and that they would hold protest programmes every evening till the hike is completely rolled back.

On Friday evening, the protesters invited students affected by the hike to share personal stories of how it would impact their academic life. The main lights in the area were cut off and the event had to be carried out in darkness.

Speaking at the venue, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said: “This strike will only end when the V-C, M. Jagadesh Kumar, speaks to us and rolls back the hostel fee hike. We have tried to have a dialogue with the administration but the V-C is refusing to meet us and address our problems. Our united struggle has already been successful as the administration has deleted the two clauses in the hostel manual on curfew and dress code. We will stay united till the end.”

Ms. Ghosh added that the JNUSU has receives many inputs regarding how to continue the strike creatively and they would be announcing their future course of action soon if the administration does not respond.

Vandalism incident

Meanwhile, the police said they have received a complaint in connection with the defacement of the base of a Swami Vivekananda statue located on campus. No FIR has been registered so far. On Thursday, students had allegedly painted various “objectionable” messages on the pedestal of the statue, which is yet to be unveiled. Students also painted slogans and graffiti in the corridors and walls inside the Administration Block.

A senior officer said, “A complaint has been received and an inquiry is under way. Legal action will be taken accordingly.”