Fed up with long queues, metro commuters take to social media

16 June 2021 22:36 IST

DMRC reiterates need to control passenger flow to ensure adherence to COVID rules

With the Delhi Metro services continuing to operate in a restricted manner, several stations are witnessing long queues outside the gates over the past few days.

On Wednesday, the DMRC took to Twitter to reiterate its message to passengers on the need to control the flow of commuters inside the stations. The public transporter said that certain stations were intermittently being closed temporarily to ensure compliance of relevant COVID-19 guidelines.

As part of crowd-control measures, while only select gates are functional at each station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also been temporarily closing gates to ensure social distancing inside the stations.

Increased waiting time

“The waiting time at the entry of some of the stations is also high since only a limited number of passengers are being allowed inside through a specified number of gates. We are aware that this is causing inconvenience and delay in journey to some passengers, especially during the peak hours and we apologise for the same,” read the statement.

Since the resumption of metro services from June 7, after nearly a month of being suspended due to a lockdown in the national capital, the Delhi Metro is operating at a 50% capacity only.

Due to the reduced capacity inside coaches, only 25 passengers are currently permitted to be inside coaches at any given point.

For safer travel

The DMRC further added, “However, it may be appreciated that these measures are being taken to regulate and control the flow of passengers for their safe travel. We expect the situation to improve once more relaxations are allowed by the authorities in the days to come.”

With the growing queues outside some of the stations, several commuters have also taken to social media to complain about the increased waiting period before being able to enter the metro stations.

On June 13, social media user, Harshit Agrawal, in a tweet had asked how passengers could know if the coach is already full. “Have you arranged guards in each coach so that they can inform passengers about [whether the] coach is filled or still have seats?” read Mr. Agrawal’s tweet.

In response to the tweet, the DMRC said, “In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating in trains, entry of passengers is allowed in limited and controlled manner. Drives are also being carried out to counsel or sensitise passengers. Announcements are being made in trains in this regard.”