Fed up with councillors’ inaction but will still cast our ballot, say voters

December 02, 2022 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Unlike Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, both of which saw over 60% turnout, only 53.55% of city’s voters cast their ballot in the last civic polls; SEC urges people to participate in MCD elections

The Hindu Bureau

Towards the end of a high-voltage political campaign for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, two days before polling, the focus is now on Delhi’s voters. How many will turn up at the polling booths on December 4?

Only 53.55% of Delhiites voted in the 2017 civic elections, whereas in the subsequent elections for Lok Sabha (2019) and Delhi Assembly (2020) 67.4% and 62.59% of voters, respectively, cast their ballots.

The State Election Commission (SEC), which is conducting an awareness campaign about the elections, issued a statement earlier this week blaming the low voter turnout on people being “trained to believe” that important decisions are taken only at the national or state level.

“However, citizens cannot fully contribute to the political and administrative processes of the country unless they participate in the decision-making process through municipal elections,” SEC’s statement read.

According to joint front president of east Delhi Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) B.S. Vohra, people have “lost faith in the MCD” due to the “repeated excuses” made by the municipality over its snail-paced or non-existent development works.

‘Meaningless promises’

“The promises made by the councillors are meaningless because their promises do not materialise on the ground. The councillors keep saying that they are short on funds. But the reality is that they lack the will to perform after getting elected. This is why people are fed up,” said Mr. Vohra. He added that he still requests people to go out and vote.

Sanjay Rana, who headed an RWA in Greater Kailash-II, says residents in his area take the civic polls “very seriously”. He dismissed the notion of the MCD elections being a contest limited to the residents of unauthorised colonies and slum clusters.

Sanoj Tiwari, a resident of Pandav Nagar ward and one of the city’s 1.45 crore voters, believes that his fellow residents are reluctant to step out on the polling day because of the perception about the councillors not “doing much work after they get elected”.

“I will step out to vote simply because the candidate I’m rooting for belongs to a party that has worked for the public. This benefits me as a resident. But the general perception is that the MCD does not do much work; only the Delhi government has the power to do public works,” said Mr. Tiwari.

In its bid to improve the MCD poll turnout, SEC has created a mobile app — Nigam Chunav — through which residents can access their voter details, locate polling stations and go through the candidates’ details. The poll body has launched a theme song to encourage people to vote.

