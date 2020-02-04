Feb. 2 incident at Jamia: police analysing footage

A day after an alleged incident of firing was reported outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus, the Delhi police have not been able to make any breakthrough in the case. In less than a week, there have been four firing incidents targeting anti-CAA protesters in Delhi.

Two unidentified persons had opened fire at JMI protest site late on Sunday. Though no one was injured in the incident, the people present at the spot were left panic-stricken.

“We have searched the place where the firing took place near Gate no. 7 [of the JMI campus]. We found no empty cartridge there. We are, therefore, probing further to identify the accused and verify the crime. An FIR has been lodged,” in-charge DCP, South East, Gyanesh Kumar said.

The police stated that a few persons had approached them during registration of the FIR, saying they had seen a red scooter that was allegedly used in the commission of the crime. The police has claimed that no one could note down or click a picture of the registration number of the two-wheeler.

“However, according to some persons the last digit is 2 while as per some it is 4. There are many vehicles with the same series [registration] number and we are now verifying information to see what was the actual number,” Jamia Nagar Inspector Upendra Singh said. The police are also analysing CCTV footage and other videos of the incident captured by protesters.

Prior to Sunday’s incident, Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village on the outskirts of Delhi, had fired at anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh on February 1. Mr. Gujjar had allegedly shouted, “Hamare desh main aur kisi ki nahi sirf Hindu ki chalegi [Only the Hindus shall have a say in our country]”. He was later arrested.