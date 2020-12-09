Delhi

Watch | Features of the new Parliament building

The Parliament building in Delhi is over 100 years old. It was originally built by the British for the Imperial Legislative Council. The government has now planned to construct a new Parliament building. It was approved by the Central Vista Committee in a meeting on April 23, 2020. It will be built adjacent to the existing building in over 22 months.

