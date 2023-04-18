Fear visible on Kejriwal’s face, says BJP, holds protest outside Assembly

April 18, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the alleged liquor scam, the BJP held a protest outside the Assembly demanding the CM’s resignation.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “Fear was clearly visible on the CM’s face” as he stepped out of the CBI headquarters on Sunday. “After the questioning, Kejriwal gave himself a clean chit but he needs to understand that the investigation has just begun,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Members of the BJP tried to march from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards the Assembly but were stopped by the Delhi police.

Mr. Sachdeva also slammed Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for taking part in AAP’s protest against Mr. Kejriwal’s questioning at the CBI headquarters on Sunday.

Commenting on Mr. Kejriwal’s remarks that the CBI had asked him 56 questions, all of which he had answered, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “The CBI did not ask Kejriwal 56 questions but questioned Kejriwal on his 56 sins.”

Mr. Sachdeva also condemned the Delhi government’s decision to call a special session of the Assembly, saying the issues of the city’s residents were not being discussed and that Mr. Kejriwal only calls special sessions “to cover up his corruption”.