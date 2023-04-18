ADVERTISEMENT

Fear visible on Kejriwal’s face, says BJP, holds protest outside Assembly

April 18, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the BJP tried to march from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards the Assembly but were stopped by the Delhi police. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the alleged liquor scam, the BJP held a protest outside the Assembly demanding the CM’s resignation.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “Fear was clearly visible on the CM’s face” as he stepped out of the CBI headquarters on Sunday. “After the questioning, Kejriwal gave himself a clean chit but he needs to understand that the investigation has just begun,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Members of the BJP tried to march from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards the Assembly but were stopped by the Delhi police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sachdeva also slammed Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for taking part in AAP’s protest against Mr. Kejriwal’s questioning at the CBI headquarters on Sunday.

Commenting on Mr. Kejriwal’s remarks that the CBI had asked him 56 questions, all of which he had answered, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “The CBI did not ask Kejriwal 56 questions but questioned Kejriwal on his 56 sins.”

Mr. Sachdeva also condemned the Delhi government’s decision to call a special session of the Assembly, saying the issues of the city’s residents were not being discussed and that Mr. Kejriwal only calls special sessions “to cover up his corruption”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US