Fear of getting uprooted is now a thing of the past

“This is the biggest dream of my parents. Our house is not even fully built. But our family has been living here for around 25 years in the same condition as we are scared to invest. We could not risk building the house as there is always a fear that civic body officials will come and raze it down,” said Kiran Maurya, a resident of Raja Vihar.

Maurya’s mother Asha is one of the 20 residents of unauthorised colonies who received registry papers from Union Minister Hardeep S. Puri on Thursday.

Sixty two-year-old Inder Singh Bisht, a resident of Suraj Park since 1980, said seeing “false promises” of political parties turn into a “reality” is a big relief.

“Governments and political parties constantly make promises which ultimately turn out to be false. But seeing this turn into a reality is a big deal for us,” said Bisht.

Rajeshwar, a courier boy and son of Sangeeta who is one of the residents to have received the papers, said: “For over two decades we had been living in constant fear of getting uprooted as we had no documents to show. Authorities could have turned up at any moment and razed our homes. Finally we will get to live a life without fear of being displaced.”

Uncertainty ends

For Pratap Choudhary, the “uncertain life” has come to an end with the handing over of papers.

“We are a family of eight living here since 1982. With us finally getting the papers, we no longer need to be apprehensive of uncertainty. We no longer need to fear the DDA or the municipal corporation,” said Mr. Chaudhury.