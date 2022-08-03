Fear fuels flight from Gurugram village

Move spurred by a local panchayat’s call to verify documents of ‘outsiders’

The jhuggi cluster on Satpal Yadav’s land on the outskirts of Manesar village wears a deserted look after many families fled last month. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least 30 people belonging to a religious minority community, mostly engaged in scavenging, fled a jhuggi cluster on the outskirts of Manesar village here last month reportedly “out of fear” after a panchayat by the locals demanded a verification drive in the area.

“There was a sense of fear among the minority community residents after the video of a panchayat held on July 3 went viral. It showed the panchayat calling for the verification of outsiders staying in the area. A few days later, the local police came to us seeking the identity documents of the tenants. After examining photocopies of the IDs, they asked us to keep the original documents ready the next day. However, a couple of tenants quietly slipped away at night. Some others left for Id and have not returned,” said Satpal Yadav, who is the landlord of the jhuggi cluster.

Mr. Yadav, who also runs a grocery shop on his land, said he was away on Kanwar yatra and on his return on July 18 found all the jhuggis were vacant. “Most of them belonged to Assam,” he said.

Dharmender Manesar, who had attended the July 3 panchayat, said the meeting was not aimed against any community. The idea was to identify the “jehadi” and “hardliner” elements if any, staying illegally in and around the village with fake identities.

He claimed that none of the panchayat members went around verifying documents. “We gave a representation to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in this connection, but this too was not aimed against any community. We only demanded identification of the ‘jehadi’ elements, who could have intruded into commercial spaces,” said Mr. Manesar.

He said the number of people reported to have fled from entire Manesar village was quite high. However, there were many people belonging to the minority religious community who were staying in the village and going about their work without fear since they had valid identity documents, Mr. Manesar added.

A joint meeting last week of various organisations including Democratic Forum, Mewat Sabha, Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, accused the communal elements of launching a “venomous campaign” against poor labourers, vendors and shopkeepers. “Among those who have fled after the panchayat are workers employed at the Manesar Industrial Area. We have submitted a memorandum to Gurugram Divisional Commissioner in this connection demanding that peace and harmony must prevail in the industrial area,” said Satvir Singh, vice-president, CITU, Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, Manbir Singh, said everyone had the right to express their apprehensions, but the representation made by the panchayat members about “jehadi” elements had no truth in it. He said that verification drives were regularly carried out in the area. When asked about reports of several people having fled the area, Mr. Singh said “the police have not come across any instance where people had fled due to any fear or pressure”.