FCRA licence of 1,827 NGOs cancelled in last 5 years: Govt

FCRA registration of 1,827 NGOs have been cancelled in the last five years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply

March 15, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in New Delhi. File

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The government has cancelled FCRA registration of 1,827 NGOs for violation of laws in the last five years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on March 15, 2023.

Mr. Rai told Rajya Sabha that Section 32 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 provides for revision by the Central Government of any order passed in a proceeding against any association registered under the Act.

Also Read:FCRA licence of 1,811 NGOs cancelled in 3 years: Government

During 2018 to 2022, the FCRA registration certificates of 1,827 associations have been cancelled due to violation of the provisions of the Act and rules, he said in a written reply.

Parliament proceedings | Over 1800 NGOs' FCRA licences cancelled in 3 yrs: Govt.

There were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations as on March 10, 2023.

