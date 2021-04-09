FCI refutes charges on wheat purchase

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Thursday said that wheat procurement counters are operational in Delhi from April 1 and allegations by Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai in this regard is “wrong” and “baseless”.

“All the allegations made by the Agriculture Minister are completely false and baseless. The FCI, Delhi region, has made all necessary arrangements for procurement of wheat for RMS 21-22. The FCI has opened up three purchase centres at APMC Najafgarh Mandi, Food Storage Depot Narela [adjacent to Narela Mandi] & Food Storage Depot Mayapuri which are fully functional,” the FCI said.

On Wednesday, Mr. Rai had said that the FCI under the Centre has not opened a single counter for wheat purchase in Delhi, but is making false claims of purchasing crops on Minimum Support Price from April 1.