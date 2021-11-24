Favourable winds help improve AQI

AQI likely to be in poor to lower end of very poor over next three days

The air quality of Delhi improved to the “poor” category on Tuesday and is likely to remain in the upper end of “poor” category to the lower end of the “very poor” category over the next three days, as per authorities.

Gufran Beig, founder and project director of the Centre-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), said the air quality had improved as the surface level wind speed was high — above 6 km/hr.

The transport-level winds, which bring in smoke from stubble burning in the neighbouring States to Delhi, too slowed down.

On Tuesday, the contribution of stubble burning in the neighbouring States to PM2.5 in Delhi was only 3% and the effective fire count in the region was down to 770 from 909 a day earlier, as per SAFAR.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was 290 on Tuesday, down from 311 on Monday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 p.m. bulletin, which is the average of the past 24 hours.