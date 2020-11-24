Father, son killed by group of men

New Delhi

24 November 2020 01:01 IST

Qureshi was going to mosque when he was intercepted

A 50-year-old man and his son was killed after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity in Nand Nagri on Monday, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Zulfikar Qureshi, was a party worker, Delhi BJP Media Cell head Navin Kumar said. Leaders said Qureshi was also an RTI activist and had been opposing illegal scrap dealers. The duo were named in a few FIRs and the son had recently come out on bail, the police said.

The police said that Qureshi was a “bad character” and his 22-year-old son Jabaz Qureshi was recently arrested in a case of auto-lifting registered at Nand Nagri police station.

According to the police, the incident took place when Qureshi was on his way to a mosque in his locality, when around two-three men allegedly intercepted him following which a scuffle broke out between them and they opened fire at him.

The crime of scene is just a few metres away from his house.

Qureshi was shot in the head, while his son, who was near the scene of crime was also attacked with a sharp-edged weapon when he rushed towards his father to save him.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital, where Qureshi was declared brought dead by the doctors. His son who undergoing treatment was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital where he died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said.

According to the police, the two were also involved in several criminal cases. It is suspected to be a case of personal rivalry but all angles are being probed, he said.

“We have registered a case and efforts are under way to nab the suspects,” Mr. Surya said. The police are also looking for CCTV cameras to establish the identity of the suspects and ascertain the sequence of events.