Father-son duo killed by speeding SUV

A 40-year-old man and his son, who were on their way back after attending the Deepavali celebrations at Connaught Place, were killed when their bicycle was hit by a speeding car near Ranjit Singh flyover on Monday night.

The police said that the victims have been identified as Heera and his 10-year-old son Kishore, who had come from Nepal to celebrate Deepavali.

A senior police officer said that the father-son duo had gone to attend the laser show in Connaught Place’s Central Park along with a few friends when the incident happened. “The two were on a bicycle and were at the end of Ranjit Singh flyover when a speeding car hit the cycle from behind. The accused fled the spot leaving the two in a pool of blood,” he said.

A PCR call was received after which the police rushed to the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital. However, the two were declared brought dead, the police said.

The officer said that a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. CCTV footage of the spot and nearby areas have been scanned. “The vehicle has been identified. Teams are trying to identify the accused. Further investigation is under way,” he said.

The police said that the victim used to stay with his family in the Railway Colony near Tilak Bridge area. While he used to wash cars for a living, his wife works as a house help.