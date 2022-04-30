Father-son duo arrested for duping people of lakhs

Cheated people on the pretext of petrol pump allotment

A father-son duo was recently arrested in Shakarpur by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for duping several persons of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of petrol pump allotment, said the police.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rohit Meena said the police received a complaint from Babita Devi regarding a fraud by the accused —Meghraj Singh, 46, and Gaurav Milind, 23 — where she alleged that the duo flaunted their high-profile connection and induced her to pay them ₹35.15 lakh for getting a petrol pump allotted and arranging land for the same from Delhi Waqf Board.

The police collected evidence during the course of the investigation and arrested the duo on April 26.

The officers said the duo ran an NGO and duped people by showing their high-profile connections. Of the other victims duped, they had previously cheated a person of ₹2.5 lakh using the same modus operandi.

Milind worked with a music production company, the police added.